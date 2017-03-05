(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces Behind the Flightline

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Allred 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Hollomans Maintainers work around the clock to ensure flights happen. I spoe with A1C Derek King about the importance of his career field.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523869
    VIRIN: 170503-F-ZW188-001
    Filename: DOD_104353092
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HOLLOMAN, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces Behind the Flightline, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    united states Air Force F-16 Department of Defense Air Combat Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT