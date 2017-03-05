Hollomans Maintainers work around the clock to ensure flights happen. I spoe with A1C Derek King about the importance of his career field.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523869
|VIRIN:
|170503-F-ZW188-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104353092
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Faces Behind the Flightline, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT