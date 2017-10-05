NATO Secretary General Meets with Theresa May; Doorstep Statement

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM 05.10.2017 Courtesy Video Natochannel

The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg traveled to London on Wednesday, 10 May 2017. Here he gives a Doorstep Statement.



During his visit, the Secretary General met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Right Honourable Ms. Theresa May.