    NATO Secretary General Meets with Theresa May; Doorstep Statement

    LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.10.2017

    Natochannel

    The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg traveled to London on Wednesday, 10 May 2017. Here he gives a Doorstep Statement.

    During his visit, the Secretary General met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Right Honourable Ms. Theresa May.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 13:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523838
    Filename: DOD_104352506
    Length: 00:08:14
    Location: LONDON, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NATO
    Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

