NATO Secretary General Meets with Theresa May
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM
05.10.2017
Courtesy Video
The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg traveled to London on Wednesday, 10 May 2017.
During his visit, the Secretary General met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, The Right Honourable Ms. Theresa May.
