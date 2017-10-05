(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    What is Northern Edge?

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    "What is Northern Edge" is a montage video showing the different branches and aircraft that participated in this exercise. Northern Edge is Alaska's largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. The exercise provides real-world proficiency in detection and tracking of units at sea, in the air and on land and response to multiple crises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523830
    VIRIN: 170510-M-MI258-849
    Filename: DOD_104352321
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What is Northern Edge?, by LCpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

