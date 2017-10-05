"What is Northern Edge" is a montage video showing the different branches and aircraft that participated in this exercise. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. The exercise provides real-world proficiency in detection and tracking of units at sea, in the air and on land and response to multiple crises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Thousands of participants from all the services, Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 13:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523830
|VIRIN:
|170510-M-MI258-849
|Filename:
|DOD_104352321
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, What is Northern Edge?, by LCpl Andy Martinez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT