Scott Air Force Base 2017 Centennial Celebration Airshow-Commander Invite

We're so excited to be 30 DAYS OUT from our 2017 Centennial Celebration Air Show! Here is a personal invite from Col Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander & Scott AFB Installation Commander. We can't wait to see you all on June 10-11, gates are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.! You can find more information about our upcoming air show on http://www.scott.af.mil/airshow2017/ #Scott100