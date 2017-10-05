(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Scott Air Force Base 2017 Centennial Celebration Airshow-Commander Invite

    IL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lorna Booze 

    375th Air Mobility Wing

    We're so excited to be 30 DAYS OUT from our 2017 Centennial Celebration Air Show! Here is a personal invite from Col Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander & Scott AFB Installation Commander. We can't wait to see you all on June 10-11, gates are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.! You can find more information about our upcoming air show on http://www.scott.af.mil/airshow2017/ #Scott100

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 13:19
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 523829
    VIRIN: 170510-F-YR037-444
    Filename: DOD_104352200
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: IL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scott Air Force Base 2017 Centennial Celebration Airshow-Commander Invite, by A1C Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Thunderbirds
    Air Show
    Scott afb
    Centennial
    Scott100

