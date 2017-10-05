We're so excited to be 30 DAYS OUT from our 2017 Centennial Celebration Air Show! Here is a personal invite from Col Laura Lenderman, 375th Air Mobility Wing Commander & Scott AFB Installation Commander. We can't wait to see you all on June 10-11, gates are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.! You can find more information about our upcoming air show on http://www.scott.af.mil/airshow2017/ #Scott100
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 13:19
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|523829
|VIRIN:
|170510-F-YR037-444
|Filename:
|DOD_104352200
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Scott Air Force Base 2017 Centennial Celebration Airshow-Commander Invite, by A1C Lorna Booze, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT