Marines from the Wounded Warrior Regiment train for the upcoming Warrior Games May 6-12, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 12:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523816
|VIRIN:
|170509-M-VM429-263
|Filename:
|DOD_104352052
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Warrior Games training camp, by LCpl Timothy Smithers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
