(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Warrior Games training camp

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Timothy Smithers 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    Marines from the Wounded Warrior Regiment train for the upcoming Warrior Games May 6-12, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 12:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523816
    VIRIN: 170509-M-VM429-263
    Filename: DOD_104352052
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Warrior Games training camp, by LCpl Timothy Smithers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Battalion
    Warrior
    Wounded
    Regiment
    DMA
    Defense Media Activity
    Public Affairs
    California
    Combat Camera
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT