Short social media story about 88th SFS members getting bicycle patrol training by Dayton police
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 11:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523808
|VIRIN:
|170504-F-BW617-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104351834
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Security Forces Trades in Patrol Cars, by SSgt Ashley Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
