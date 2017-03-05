(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Security Forces Trades in Patrol Cars

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Clingerman 

    88th Air Base Wing

    Short social media story about 88th SFS members getting bicycle patrol training by Dayton police

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 11:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523808
    VIRIN: 170504-F-BW617-1001
    Filename: DOD_104351834
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Forces Trades in Patrol Cars, by SSgt Ashley Clingerman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    security forces
    Wight-Patterson

