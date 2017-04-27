Through Their Eyes: Military Kid

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military children see the world their parents live from a unique perspective. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 29, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted military children aboard Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. April 27, 2017. Bring your child to work day was an opportunity for children to learn about their parent’s job within the squadron. Service members are important to their commanders, but it doesn’t stop there. The families of those service members are just as important; especially the children. The children’s parents are Marines and Sailors assigned to the squadron. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. N.W. Huertas/ Released)