U.S. Army Cpl. Keith Cabungcal, assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., sends a Mother's Day greeting from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.
|05.10.2017
|05.10.2017 11:01
|Greetings
|523762
|170510-A-PG801-003
|DOD_104351554
|00:00:14
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
This work, Cpl. Keith Cabungcal Mother's Day Greeting from Afghanistan, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
