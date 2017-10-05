(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Warrant Office 2 Mother's Day Greeting from Afghanistan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    05.10.2017

    Video by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brian Reddington, assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., sends a Mother's Day greeting from Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 11:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 523757
    VIRIN: 170510-A-PG801-002
    Filename: DOD_104351540
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Hometown: DUPONT, WA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
    Hometown: JUNCTION CITY, KS, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Office 2 Mother's Day Greeting from Afghanistan, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    Bagram Airfield
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    FORSCOM
    Greetings
    USFOR-A
    Army Aviation
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Afghanistan
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Mother’s Day
    7th Infantry Division
    USAACE
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    16th CAB
    U.S. Forces Afghanistan
    Northwest Guardian
    7th ID
    AH-64E
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Operation Resolute Support
    Operation Freedom’s Sentinel
    Resolute Support Mission
    AH-64E Apache helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT