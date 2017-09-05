(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Happy Mother's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Ragucci 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    1st Sgt. Melisha Wilson from Headquarters Headquarters Company, 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Bragg, NC wishes her mother a Happy Mother's Day who lives in Jackson, AL.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 11:11
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 523753
    VIRIN: 170509-A-DL887-001
    Filename: DOD_104351512
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Hometown: JACKSON, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Mother's Day, by SSG Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    HHC
    Mother's Day
    Melisha Wilson
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT