Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė speak to reporters at the presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 10, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 10:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|523747
|Filename:
|DOD_104351497
|Length:
|00:10:42
|Location:
|VILNIUS, LT
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mattis, Lithuanian President Speak to Reporters, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT