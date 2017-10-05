(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mattis, Lithuanian President Speak to Reporters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILNIUS, LITHUANIA

    05.10.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė speak to reporters at the presidential palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, May 10, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 10:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 523747
    Filename: DOD_104351497
    Length: 00:10:42
    Location: VILNIUS, LT 
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mattis, Lithuanian President Speak to Reporters, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SecDef
    Travels
    DoD News
    Latest Videos
    Jim Mattis

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT