U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt James Smith, Medical Services Technician, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. George Fileas and Airman 1st Class Rebekah Coutts, assigned to the 82nd Medical Group at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas discuss briefly about their responsibilities while serving as U.S. Air Force Medical Technicians.
Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 10:00
Category:
|Interviews
Video ID:
|523746
VIRIN:
|051017-F-JY667-0001
Filename:
|DOD_104351478
Length:
|00:01:10
Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, Medical Technicians, by Chip Denton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
