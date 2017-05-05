(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Epic Accomplishment for Air Force's Newest Pilots

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The first three enlisted member graduated the Air Force's remotely piloted aircraft training program at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, making them the services first enlisted pilots since 1961.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 09:37
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Epic Accomplishment for Air Force's Newest Pilots, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Air Education and Training Command
    AETC
    Joint Base San Antonio
    EPIC
    Enlisted Pilot
    Enlisted Pilot Initial Class
    T-38C

