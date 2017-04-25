Philippinr Soldiers, U.S. military engineers, and local residents attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, April 25, 2017. Leaders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. military, and Ormoc City gathered to commemorate the beginning of engineering projects for new classrooms at Margen Elementary in Ormoc City. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez)
This work, Groundbreaking Ceremony Kicks Off Classroom Construction at Margen Elementary School, by LCpl Luis Velez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
