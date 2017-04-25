Groundbreaking Ceremony Kicks Off Classroom Construction at Margen Elementary School

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Philippinr Soldiers, U.S. military engineers, and local residents attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, April 25, 2017. Leaders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S. military, and Ormoc City gathered to commemorate the beginning of engineering projects for new classrooms at Margen Elementary in Ormoc City. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez)