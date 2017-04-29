We couldn't fit all the awesomeness from Emergency Management in just one minute! Eddy the Ready dragon demanded more time for his message in tonight's MDL Minute.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 08:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523734
|VIRIN:
|170429-F-AK645-417
|Filename:
|DOD_104351346
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 72 Hour Kit, by SSgt Dustin Roberts, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT