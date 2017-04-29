(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Philippine, U.S. military engineers build classrooms (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORMOC CITY, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. military engineers continue school construction at Don Carlos Elementary School for Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, April 29, 2017. Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military engineers worked to produce a new classroom at Don Carlos Elementary School in Ormoc. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Corporal Luis Velez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523722
    VIRIN: 170429-M-UG222-1001
    Filename: DOD_104351145
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: ORMOC CITY, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Philippine, U.S. military engineers build classrooms (B-Roll), by LCpl Luis Velez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    engineers
    USMC
    Philippines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    9th ESB
    52nd Engineers
    BK17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT