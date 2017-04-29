Philippine and U.S. military engineers continue school construction at Don Carlos Elementary School for Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, April 29, 2017. Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military engineers worked to produce a new classroom at Don Carlos Elementary School in Ormoc. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Corporal Luis Velez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 10:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523722
|VIRIN:
|170429-M-UG222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104351145
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|ORMOC CITY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Philippine, U.S. military engineers build classrooms (B-Roll), by LCpl Luis Velez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT