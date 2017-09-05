Team Germany receives ammunition for its Leopard 2A6 tanks before conducting the Offensive Operation lane during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 09, 2017. The SETC is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2017 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523716
|VIRIN:
|170510-A-HE539-800
|Filename:
|DOD_104351136
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strong Europe Tank Challenge 17, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
