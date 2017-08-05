(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strong Europe Tank Challenge 17

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.08.2017

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Team Germany conducts the Call for Fire lane during the Strong Europe Tank Challenge (SETC) at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 08, 2017. The SETC is co-hosted by U.S. Army Europe and the German Army, May 7-12, 2017. The competition is designed to project a dynamic presence, foster military partnership, promote interoperability, and provides an environment for sharing tactics, techniques and procedures. Platoons from six NATO and partner nations are in the competition. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.10.2017 05:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523715
    VIRIN: 170509-A-HE539-910
    Filename: DOD_104351000
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strong Europe Tank Challenge 17, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Strong Europe Tank Challenge 17

