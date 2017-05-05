(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Marines Tour Corregidor

    PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Adams 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with 4th Marine Regiment take a tour of Corregidor before the 75th anniversary of the fall of Corregidor during World War II on Corregidor, Cavite, May 6, 2017. The ceremony was held to commemorate the Marines, Soldiers, Sailors and Filipinos who fought and sacrificed to defend the Philippines during World War II. (U.S. Marine Video by Sgt. David J. Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Tour Corregidor, by Sgt David Adams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

