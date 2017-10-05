6,000 U.S. military members tested future applications of combat operations and weapons capabilities in Alaska during Northern Edge 17 from May 1-13, 2017. NE17 is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 21:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523651
|VIRIN:
|170510-M-KO203-863
|Filename:
|DOD_104348866
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|EILESON AFB, AK, US
This work, Now This: Northern Edge 17, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
