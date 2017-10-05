(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Now This: Northern Edge 17

    EILESON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Laura Gauna 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    6,000 U.S. military members tested future applications of combat operations and weapons capabilities in Alaska during Northern Edge 17 from May 1-13, 2017. NE17 is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 21:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523651
    VIRIN: 170510-M-KO203-863
    Filename: DOD_104348866
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: EILESON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Now This: Northern Edge 17, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    Air Force,
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army,
    NE17
    Northern Edge 17
    Now This

