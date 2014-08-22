In August of 2014, a team of broadcasters and photojournalists traveled throughout the Pacific, hoping to better inform the public about the everyday stories of Pacific Air Forces life. This team of Air Force public affairs members will capture the unique perspectives of airmen stationed across three continents. Continuing their journey through the Pacific, the 31 Days in PACAF crew find themselves at their last stop: Andersen Air Force Base. Here, they highlight the unique aspects of working in the middle of the Pacific, and show us a glimpse of Air Force life on the island of Guam.
This work, 31 Days in PACAF: Andersen Air Force Base, by SSgt Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
