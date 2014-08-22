(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    31 Days in PACAF: Andersen Air Force Base

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.22.2014

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danny Rangel 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency, OL-H (Hill)

    In August of 2014, a team of broadcasters and photojournalists traveled throughout the Pacific, hoping to better inform the public about the everyday stories of Pacific Air Forces life. This team of Air Force public affairs members will capture the unique perspectives of airmen stationed across three continents. Continuing their journey through the Pacific, the 31 Days in PACAF crew find themselves at their last stop: Andersen Air Force Base. Here, they highlight the unique aspects of working in the middle of the Pacific, and show us a glimpse of Air Force life on the island of Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2014
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523646
    VIRIN: 140822-F-FT183-001
    Filename: DOD_104348840
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Days in PACAF: Andersen Air Force Base, by SSgt Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    GUAM
    Andersen Air Force Base
    31 Days in PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT