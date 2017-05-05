Ready to strike: Vipers prepare for deployment

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 prepares equipment and flight gear for upcoming deployments in the unit deployment program and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 5. HMLA-169 recently transitioned from AH-1W Super Cobra to AH-1Z Viper and will be the first fully upgraded Marine light attack helicopter squadron to support three deployments at one time.