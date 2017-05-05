(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ready to strike: Vipers prepare for deployment

    MCAS CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jake McClung 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 prepares equipment and flight gear for upcoming deployments in the unit deployment program and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 5. HMLA-169 recently transitioned from AH-1W Super Cobra to AH-1Z Viper and will be the first fully upgraded Marine light attack helicopter squadron to support three deployments at one time.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready to strike: Vipers prepare for deployment, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

