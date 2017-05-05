Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169 prepares equipment and flight gear for upcoming deployments in the unit deployment program and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., May 5. HMLA-169 recently transitioned from AH-1W Super Cobra to AH-1Z Viper and will be the first fully upgraded Marine light attack helicopter squadron to support three deployments at one time.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 18:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523625
|VIRIN:
|170505-M-EH415-634
|Filename:
|DOD_104348459
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MCAS CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ready to strike: Vipers prepare for deployment, by LCpl Jake McClung, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
