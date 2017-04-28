Atlantic Trident 17 is more than an exercise in air power. It's a cultural experience. Exercises like these provide the perfect opportunity to strengthen the bond between our strongest allies.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 16:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523616
|VIRIN:
|170428-F-PM546-795
|Filename:
|DOD_104348183
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Cultural Importance of Atlantic Trident 17, by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
