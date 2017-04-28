(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Cultural Importance of Atlantic Trident 17

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Enrique Barcelo 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Atlantic Trident 17 is more than an exercise in air power. It's a cultural experience. Exercises like these provide the perfect opportunity to strengthen the bond between our strongest allies.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523616
    VIRIN: 170428-F-PM546-795
    Filename: DOD_104348183
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cultural Importance of Atlantic Trident 17, by SrA Enrique Barcelo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F15
    F22
    Typhoon
    F35
    Royal Air Force
    French Air Force
    JBLE
    Dassault Rafale
    AtlanticTrident 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT