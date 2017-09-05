(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Suicide Awareness at Marine Forces Reserve

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Cpl. Dallas Johnson 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Col. Ricardo Player, the chief of staff for Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, talks to Marines about suicide, what can be done for those who have suicidal ideations and those who are looking for help.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Awareness at Marine Forces Reserve, by Cpl Dallas Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

