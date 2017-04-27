(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2/2 Conducts Stalking Lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT A.P. HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines conduct stalk training in preparation for an upcoming deployment at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, April 27, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with Cpl. Jake Coombs and Lance Cpl. John Gallimore.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 14:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523596
    VIRIN: 170427-M-HH114-386
    Filename: DOD_104347866
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/2 Conducts Stalking Lanes, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    Virginia
    Lanes
    2nd Marine Regiment
    Scout Sniper
    2nd Marine Division
    Fort A.P. Hill
    Stalking

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT