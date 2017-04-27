Marines conduct stalk training in preparation for an upcoming deployment at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, April 27, 2017. The Marines are with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division. Video includes interviews with Cpl. Jake Coombs and Lance Cpl. John Gallimore.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 14:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523596
|VIRIN:
|170427-M-HH114-386
|Filename:
|DOD_104347866
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT A.P. HILL, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/2 Conducts Stalking Lanes, by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
