    We Make Marines - Sgt. Fornili

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kailey Maraglia 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    We Make Marines is a series to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the Marines who transform the recruits into Marines.
    This feature is on Sgt. Fornili, drill instructor, Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion.

    Date Taken: 03.31.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523593
    VIRIN: 170331-M-CF555-606
    Filename: DOD_104347848
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Make Marines - Sgt. Fornili, by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    recruits
    Marines
    MCRDSD
    wemakemarines
    SanDiego
    SemperFidelis
    mcrdsandiego
    DrillInstructor

