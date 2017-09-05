Teaser video used on official Marine Corps digital engagement platforms to promote awareness of the two options available for retirement.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523585
|VIRIN:
|170509-M-QY382-537
|Filename:
|DOD_104347780
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blended Retirement System Teaser, by Cpl Devan Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT