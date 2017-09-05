(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Cpl. Devan Barnett 

    Marine Forces Reserve

    Teaser video used on official Marine Corps digital engagement platforms to promote awareness of the two options available for retirement.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blended Retirement System Teaser, by Cpl Devan Barnett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

