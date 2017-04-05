Marines from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment responded to simulated combat-related emergencies during a Squad Overmatch course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1-4.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523541
|VIRIN:
|170504-M-UF827-798
|Filename:
|DOD_104346953
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
This work, MOUT town mayhem: Marines practice life-saving skills during Squad Overmatch, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
