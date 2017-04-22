(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medal of Honor Grove Cleanup

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VALLEY FORGE, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rose Rella 

    111th Attack Wing

    Airman of the 111th Attack Wing team with cadets from the Valley Forge Military Academy to cleanup park honoring Medal of Honor recipients

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 12:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523532
    VIRIN: 170422-Z-WS351-001
    Filename: DOD_104346767
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: VALLEY FORGE, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medal of Honor Grove Cleanup, by A1C Rose Rella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Phoenixville
    Horsham
    Valley Forge
    111ATKW
    Freedoms Foundation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT