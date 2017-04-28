Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade spent a couple days out at the range on April 27-28 at Oberdachstetten, Germany.
Qualifying on the M4 carbine and the M9 pistol is an important part of being a Soldier. In total, 98 Soldiers were qualified, and NCOs and Officers gained valuable experience in operating a range.
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 10:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523531
|VIRIN:
|170428-A-TZ475-347
|Filename:
|DOD_104346766
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|OBERDACHSTETTEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts M4 and M9 Range Day, by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
