    10th Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts M4 and M9 Range Day

    OBERDACHSTETTEN, GERMANY

    04.28.2017

    Video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade spent a couple days out at the range on April 27-28 at Oberdachstetten, Germany.

    Qualifying on the M4 carbine and the M9 pistol is an important part of being a Soldier. In total, 98 Soldiers were qualified, and NCOs and Officers gained valuable experience in operating a range.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 10:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523531
    VIRIN: 170428-A-TZ475-347
    Filename: DOD_104346766
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: OBERDACHSTETTEN, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts M4 and M9 Range Day, by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    M9
    M4
    Weapons Qualification
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    10th CAB
    Oberdachstetten
    Range Day
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

