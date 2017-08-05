(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Historic Landing

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Robins is set to make history this week as they gear up to become the very first Logistics Complex to welcome an RQ-4 Global Hawk for maintenance support. The installation will provide organic paint capability necessary to prevent corrosion and deterioration of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Tommie Horton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Historic Landing, by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Global Hawk
    paint
    historic
    corrosion control
    RQ-4
    history
    support
    maintenance
    Robins Air Force Base
    RAFB
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    WRALC
    depaint

