Team Robins is set to make history this week as they gear up to become the very first Logistics Complex to welcome an RQ-4 Global Hawk for maintenance support. The installation will provide organic paint capability necessary to prevent corrosion and deterioration of the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Tommie Horton)
This work, Historic Landing, by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
