    Hand Over Take Over/Aviation Transparency

    GERMANY

    03.10.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jesse Untalan and Sgt. Jesse Untalan

    American Forces Network Superstation Bavaria

    U.S. Army Europe hosted a ceremony to transfer responsibilities from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade to the first deployed rotational 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in support of Operation #AtlanticResolve at Storck Barracks in Illesheim on Mar. 9, 2017.
    Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commanding General U.S. Army Europe; Dr. Marcel Huber, Chief of the Bavarian State Chancellery and State Minister for National Affairs and Special Tasks; Col. Christopher Waters, Commander 12th CAB; and Col. Clair A. Gill, Commander, 10th CAB participated in the event.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hand Over Take Over/Aviation Transparency, by SGT Jesse Untalan and SGT Jesse Untalan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

