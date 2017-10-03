Hand Over Take Over/Aviation Transparency

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Europe hosted a ceremony to transfer responsibilities from 12th Combat Aviation Brigade to the first deployed rotational 10th Combat Aviation Brigade in support of Operation #AtlanticResolve at Storck Barracks in Illesheim on Mar. 9, 2017.

Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges, Commanding General U.S. Army Europe; Dr. Marcel Huber, Chief of the Bavarian State Chancellery and State Minister for National Affairs and Special Tasks; Col. Christopher Waters, Commander 12th CAB; and Col. Clair A. Gill, Commander, 10th CAB participated in the event.