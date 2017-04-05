Goodfellow Air Force Base welcomed local community religious leaders to help them better understand the needs of service members.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 10:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523523
|VIRIN:
|170504-F-DN637-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104346596
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
This work, Ministerial Alliance, by A1C Jessica Ray, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
