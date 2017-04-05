(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade's Liaison Officers Help Coordinate Assets in Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    05.04.2017

    Video by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Liaison officers working for 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), in Poznan, Poland, help to coordinate aviation assets for upcoming Atlantic Resolve exercises. By working face-to-face, alongside with 4th Infantry Division's Mission Command Element, U.S. Army Europe, and our #NATO allies and partners, the ensure seamless integration and coordination of 10th CAB's involvement in exercises.

    Poland is new territory for the first rotational aviation brigade supporting Atlantic Resolve, so these experienced Soldiers are not only breaking new ground, they're setting the stage for future rotational aviation brigades to be successful too.

