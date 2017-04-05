Liaison officers working for 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), in Poznan, Poland, help to coordinate aviation assets for upcoming Atlantic Resolve exercises. By working face-to-face, alongside with 4th Infantry Division's Mission Command Element, U.S. Army Europe, and our #NATO allies and partners, the ensure seamless integration and coordination of 10th CAB's involvement in exercises.
Poland is new territory for the first rotational aviation brigade supporting Atlantic Resolve, so these experienced Soldiers are not only breaking new ground, they're setting the stage for future rotational aviation brigades to be successful too.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 10:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523520
|VIRIN:
|170504-A-TZ475-130
|Filename:
|DOD_104346560
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade's Liaison Officers Help Coordinate Assets in Poland, by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT