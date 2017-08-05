Now in its 29th year, Fleet Week New York (FWNY) is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. FWNY will be commemorating the 75th Anniversary of Naval Construction Forces’ “Seabees.”
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 09:11
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|523518
|VIRIN:
|170508-N-JE250-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104346555
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Week New York, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT