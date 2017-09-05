(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFRL Maker Hub

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Air Force Research Lab's Maker Hub located in the Wright Brothers Institute gives Wright-Patterson personnel a chance to get hands-on experience with new technologies. The Hub is a place where engineers can use different resources to create prototypes, collaborate with outside partners and learn new skills at no cost.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 08:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523515
    VIRIN: 170509-F-IX154-001
    Filename: DOD_104346519
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Maker Hub, by A1C Holly Ardern, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    engineering
    AFRL
    technology
    Wright-Patterson AFB
    3-D printing
    Maker Hub
    Wright Brothers Institute

