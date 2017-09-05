AFRL Maker Hub

The Air Force Research Lab's Maker Hub located in the Wright Brothers Institute gives Wright-Patterson personnel a chance to get hands-on experience with new technologies. The Hub is a place where engineers can use different resources to create prototypes, collaborate with outside partners and learn new skills at no cost.
