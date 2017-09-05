Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford meets Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman at the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 9, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 05:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523495
|VIRIN:
|170509-S-ZZ999-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104345992
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|TEL AVIV, IL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS Dunford Meets Israeli MoD Lieberman, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT