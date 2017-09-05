(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS Dunford Meets Israeli MoD Lieberman

    TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

    05.09.2017

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford meets Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman at the Israeli Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 9, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 05:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523495
    VIRIN: 170509-S-ZZ999-002
    Filename: DOD_104345992
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: TEL AVIV, IL 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Dunford Meets Israeli MoD Lieberman, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joseph F. Dunford
    CJCS
    Israel
    MoD
    Lieberman
    Minister of Defense
    IDF
    CJCOS
    Tel Aviv
    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Israel Defense Forces
    Netanyahu
    Benjamin Netanyahu
    Avigdor Lieberman
    Gadi Eizenkot
    Dundord

