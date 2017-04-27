video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with the Bravo Company, 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Exercise at Oberdachstetten Range Complex in Oberdachstetten, Germany, Apr. 27, 2017. The purpose of the training is to prepare the Soldiers for further training operations in the Baltic States and Poland. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin)