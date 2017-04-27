(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Exercise

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    04.27.2017

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers with the Bravo Company, 277th Aviation Support Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct the Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Exercise at Oberdachstetten Range Complex in Oberdachstetten, Germany, Apr. 27, 2017. The purpose of the training is to prepare the Soldiers for further training operations in the Baltic States and Poland. The 10th Mountain Division's Combat Aviation Brigade is on a nine-month rotation in support of Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve is a demonstration of continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America's dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of Russian aggression. (U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Downed Aircraft Recovery Team Exercise, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

