    Lt Col Pat Miller Mother's Day Message

    TURKEY

    05.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kirsten Brandes 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach

    Lt Col Pat Miller wishes his wife in Lenexa, KS a Happy Mother's Day.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 04:43
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 523481
    VIRIN: 170505-F-RR403-344
    Filename: DOD_104345852
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: TR
    Hometown: LENEXA, KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt Col Pat Miller Mother's Day Message, by A1C Kirsten Brandes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Mother's Day

