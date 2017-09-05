(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Anderson Mother's Day shout-out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.09.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jorge Rosales 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Sgt. Anderson with III Marine Expeditionary Force gives a shout-out to his mother, Michelle Anderson, from Coventry, Rhode Island, May 9, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Rosales/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 03:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523435
    VIRIN: 170509-M-GP312-001
    Filename: DOD_104345806
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: COVENTRY, RI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Anderson Mother's Day shout-out, by LCpl Jorge Rosales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Shout-outs
    Mother's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT