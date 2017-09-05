Sgt. Anderson with III Marine Expeditionary Force gives a shout-out to his mother, Michelle Anderson, from Coventry, Rhode Island, May 9, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jorge A. Rosales/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2017 03:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523435
|VIRIN:
|170509-M-GP312-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104345806
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|COVENTRY, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sgt. Anderson Mother's Day shout-out, by LCpl Jorge Rosales, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
