    African Land Forces Summit 17 Opening

    MALAWI

    05.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emma Mayen 

    American Forces Network Europe

    African Land Forces Summit is held every year in order to build upon relationships gained through previous years. As Air Force Staff Sergeant Emma Mayen tells us, the purpose of the summit is to pave the way forward for African military leaders to work together in order to strengthen regional stability and security.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, African Land Forces Summit 17 Opening, by SSgt Emma Mayen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USARAF
    ALFS

