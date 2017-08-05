African Land Forces Summit 17 Opening

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



African Land Forces Summit is held every year in order to build upon relationships gained through previous years. As Air Force Staff Sergeant Emma Mayen tells us, the purpose of the summit is to pave the way forward for African military leaders to work together in order to strengthen regional stability and security.