African Land Forces Summit 17 Opening

African Land Forces Summit is held every year in order to build upon relationships gained through previous years. As Air Force Staff Sergeant Emma Mayen tells us, the purpose of the summit is to pave the way forward for African military leaders to work together in order to strengthen regional stability and security.
