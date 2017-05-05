NCAA Women's Softball World Series intro for Take Me Out To the Ball Game on Military Appreciation night.
US Army Garrison Yongsan sings take me out to the ball game led but USAG Yongsan Commander, Col. J. Scott Peterson and Command Sergeant Maj. Joseph M. James.
This work, Take me out to the ball game, by SSG David Chapman, identified by DVIDS
