(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Take me out to the ball game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Chapman 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan

    NCAA Women's Softball World Series intro for Take Me Out To the Ball Game on Military Appreciation night.
    US Army Garrison Yongsan sings take me out to the ball game led but USAG Yongsan Commander, Col. J. Scott Peterson and Command Sergeant Maj. Joseph M. James.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 22:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523366
    VIRIN: 170505-A-CD114-585
    Filename: DOD_104342356
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take me out to the ball game, by SSG David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #USAGYongsan #Yongsanstrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT