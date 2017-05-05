video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NCAA Women's Softball World Series intro for Take Me Out To the Ball Game on Military Appreciation night.

US Army Garrison Yongsan sings take me out to the ball game led but USAG Yongsan Commander, Col. J. Scott Peterson and Command Sergeant Maj. Joseph M. James.