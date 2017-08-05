(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines, Sailors conduct quick response drill on Okinawa (Clean)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.08.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bernadette Wildes 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and sailors take part in an alert contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force (ACM) drill to prepare for future crisis operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within hours to crises throughout the region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523357
    VIRIN: 170508-M-GT736-002
    Filename: DOD_104342224
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors conduct quick response drill on Okinawa (Clean), by LCpl Bernadette Wildes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    humanitarian aid
    3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade
    crisis response
    ACM

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT