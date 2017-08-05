B-Roll | Navy E-2C Hawkeye participates in Northern Edge 2017

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll of a U.S. Navy E-2C Hawkeye attached to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 117 taking off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for exercise Northern Edge 2017, May 8, 2017. This exercise is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. The exercise provides real-world proficiency in detection and tracking of units at sea, in the air and on land and response to multiple crises in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andy Martinez)