U.S. Marines and Sailors take part in an alert contingency Marine Air-ground Task Force (ACM) drill to prepare for future operations and exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within 24 hours to crisis throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 20:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523351
|VIRIN:
|170505-M-WL813-286
|Filename:
|DOD_104342149
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines, Sailors conduct a quick response drill on Okinawa, by LCpl Deseree Kamm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
