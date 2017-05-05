(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines, Sailors conduct a quick response drill on Okinawa

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Deseree Kamm 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors take part in an alert contingency Marine Air-ground Task Force (ACM) drill to prepare for future operations and exercises on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2017. The ACM must be prepared to respond within 24 hours to crisis throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 20:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523351
    VIRIN: 170505-M-WL813-286
    Filename: DOD_104342149
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors conduct a quick response drill on Okinawa, by LCpl Deseree Kamm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Drill
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    Future Operations
    U.S. Marines
    HQMC
    Asia-Pacific Region
    Crises Response
    ACM

