In support of Earth month, the Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs came together with the city of Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree National Park, and the Combat Center for a community effort to spread environmental awareness through a park to park bike ride.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 19:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523348
|VIRIN:
|170429-M-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104342146
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Park to Park Bike Ride, by Sgt Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT