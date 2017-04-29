(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Park to Park Bike Ride

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2017

    Video by Sgt. Connor Hancock 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    In support of Earth month, the Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs came together with the city of Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree National Park, and the Combat Center for a community effort to spread environmental awareness through a park to park bike ride.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 19:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523348
    VIRIN: 170429-M-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104342146
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Park to Park Bike Ride, by Sgt Connor Hancock, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    MCAGCC
    Twentynine Palms
    Earth Day
    MAGTFTC
    Joshua Tree National Park
    Park to Park Bike Ride

