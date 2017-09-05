(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HIMARS Marines support Northern Edge 17

    EILESON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2017

    Video by Sgt. Laura Gauna 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Marines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Platoon, 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, support exercise Northern Edge 17 in and around training posts at Fort Greely, Alaska, from May 1-13, 2017. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2017
    Date Posted: 05.09.2017 00:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523346
    VIRIN: 170509-M-KO203-578
    Filename: DOD_104342144
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: EILESON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS Marines support Northern Edge 17, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    HIMARS
    I MEF
    Soldiers
    Sailors
    Marines
    Northern Edge
    NE17
    HIMARS Marines support Northern Edge 17
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Platoon
    USMC< laura gauna
    Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty
    Reserve and National Guard units

