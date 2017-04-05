(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MOUT Town Mayhem: Marines Practice Life-Saving Skills During Squad Overmatch

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gloria Lepko 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines from Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment responded to simulated combat-related emergencies during a Squad Overmatch course at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1-4.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 16:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523330
    VIRIN: 170504-M-UF827-431
    Filename: DOD_104341171
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOUT Town Mayhem: Marines Practice Life-Saving Skills During Squad Overmatch, by LCpl Gloria Lepko, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    lifesaving
    OIF
    MOUT
    first responders
    casualties
    first aid
    Squad
    OEF
    students
    trainers
    fox
    training
    fox company
    situational awareness
    military operations on urbanized terrain
    lifesaving skills
    decision making
    2nd Battalion 8th Marine Regiment
    Squad Overmatch
    Overmatch
    psychological resiliency

