(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Time Lapse Video: USS Freedom (LCS 1) Undocking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2017) - Time lapse video of littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) coming out of the graving dock. Freedom is currently completing a maintenance availability and the undocking marks a major milestone in returning the ship to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 18:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523321
    VIRIN: 170504-N-VS214-001
    Filename: DOD_104340937
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Time Lapse Video: USS Freedom (LCS 1) Undocking, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    san diego
    littoral combat ship
    freedom
    uss freedom
    lcs
    navy
    uss freedom lcs 1
    comlcsron one

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT