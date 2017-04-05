Time Lapse Video: USS Freedom (LCS 1) Undocking

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2017) - Time lapse video of littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) coming out of the graving dock. Freedom is currently completing a maintenance availability and the undocking marks a major milestone in returning the ship to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)