NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (May 4, 2017) - Time lapse video of littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) coming out of the graving dock. Freedom is currently completing a maintenance availability and the undocking marks a major milestone in returning the ship to sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Zachary Eshleman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 18:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523321
|VIRIN:
|170504-N-VS214-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104340937
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Time Lapse Video: USS Freedom (LCS 1) Undocking, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
